Tilson: Enjoy The Housing Head-Fake While It Lasts

Whitney Tilson of T2 Partners is sticking to his guns on housing: The uptick in recent months is a seasonal mix issue (explained here).



When the market finally sees this, Whitney says, banks and homebuilders will tank.

(We’d go farther. If Whitney’s right about housing, which we still think he is, the MARKET will tank).

Here’s Whitney on Fast Money last night:



Here’s his recent take on the housing market with our Heather Leonard >

And here’s T2’s detailed presentation on the housing market >

