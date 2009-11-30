Tiger Woods Speaks, Charges Pending

Tiger Woods published a statement about the crash on his web site today.



He took responsibility for the “situation” but likely did not reveal enough details to stop the questions and speculation about what happened.

The police investigation is ongoing. The New York Times says charges are pending. Tiger has hired a lawyer, the lawyer canceled a follow-up interview with the police.

Here’s Tiger’s statement:

As you all know, I had a single-car accident earlier this week, and sustained some injuries. I have some cuts, bruising and right now I’m pretty sore.

This situation is my fault, and it’s obviously embarrassing to my family and me. I’m human and I’m not perfect. I will certainly make sure this doesn’t happen again.

This is a private matter and I want to keep it that way. Although I understand there is curiosity, the many false, unfounded and malicious rumours that are currently circulating about my family and me are irresponsible.

The only person responsible for the accident is me. My wife, Elin, acted courageously when she saw I was hurt and in trouble. She was the first person to help me. Any other assertion is absolutely false.

This incident has been stressful and very difficult for Elin, our family and me. I appreciate all the concern and well wishes that we have received. But, I would also ask for some understanding that my family and I deserve some privacy no matter how intrusive some people can be.

Tiger has hired a lawyer, who canceled the second scheduled interview with the police. Among other things, the police reportedly want to determine whether Tiger’s cuts and bruises were caused by the accident or his wife.

Here’s the NYT on the investigation:

The traffic crash remains under investigation and charges are pending, according to Sgt. Kim Montes, a spokeswoman for the highway patrol. Earlier in the day, she had said that troopers would interview Woods after they reported to duty at about 3 p.m., more than two days after the accident. She added that no news conference was planned.

Given that the police are involved, we suspect Woods has made a mistake by not describing exactly what happened. The questions aren’t going to go away. And with the police involved, it is no longer a private matter.

Meanwhile, the suspected “other woman” in the affair, Rachel Uchitel, has also lawyered up–with Gloria Allred.

See Also: No Way Out For Tiger Woods Other Than The Truth

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.