Tiger Woods Is Already Blowing His Apology

As the world waits for Tiger Woods’ canned apology at 11AM, PR experts are already dismissing it as another terrible communications move in a scandal that has been littered with them.



Tiger has to take questions in addition to reading a statement, they say. Or the questions will never end.

How can reporters not ask about whether Tiger’s wife Elin caused the car crash and/or hit him in the face with a golf club?

Answer: They can’t.

Importantly, Tiger doesn’t need to answer those questions. He can just say, “I take full responsibility, and I’m not going to comment on that.” But the questions need to be asked. And if Tiger won’t let them be asked now, he’ll just be hammered with them later.

