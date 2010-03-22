Tiger Woods Finally Answers Some Questions

Henry Blodget

Tiger Woods finally allowed a reporter to lob a few questions his way (Tom Rinaldi, ESPN).  A few challenging ones about the car accident and his wife Elin’s behaviour, which he handled well by ducking (That’s “private.”).   A good response to a question about the reception he expects from fans at Augusta: He’s nervous about it.

All in all, better than a complete stiff-arm.  Also a good parry to the horrifying text messages porn star Joslyn James released last week.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.