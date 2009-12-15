Tiger Should Tell Rachel Uchitel To Take Her Sexts And Shove Them

Today we get word that Tiger Woods’ attorneys are negotiating a ~$5 million hush-money payment to alleged honey Rachel Uchitel to stop her from selling her Tiger sex story and the texts and voicemails that go with it.



As Erin Geiger Smith points out, the payment is basically meaningless: If, later, Rachel Uchitel decides that it wasn’t enough, she can release some of the sexts and voicemails anyway. Tiger will then have to sue her, at which point, all the rest of the evidence will come pouring out.

And, more importantly, why pay hush money for something you have already admitted to? The damage has already been done.

Tiger should cease negotiations immediately and let Rachel Uchitel sell her story. She’ll follow in a long line of other folks who have already sold theirs. She’ll be in the headlines for a few days, and then she’ll be forgotten. And when folks are reading those headlines, by the way, they won’t be feeling sorry for her: They’ll feel like she’s playing kiss-and-tell and got just what she deserved.

