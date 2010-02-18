Here's How To Build A Kick-arse Startup

For every successful startup, there are countless other companies that have failed miserably.



What could they have done better?

Internet entrepreneurs – Kevin Ryan, of DoubleClick and Gilt Groupe, Thomas Gensemer, of Blue State Digital, Marc Andreessen, founder of Netscape, and Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg – offer their three keys to successful innovation.

See more interviews:

[image url="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ae5dec5000000000042496d/image.jpg" link="http://www.businessinsider.com.au/innovation-series-kevin-ryan" caption="" source="" alt="" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]

Kevin Ryan

Founder of Gilt Groupe and former CEO of DoubleClick

[image url="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ab263913fe5fa7e6d1e282e/image.jpg" link="http://www.businessinsider.com.au/innovation-series-thomas-gensemer" caption="" source="" alt="" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]

Thomas Gensemer

Managing partner at Blue State Digital

[image url="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4aba9af2314e230c27b97ccf/image.jpg" link="http://www.businessinsider.com.au/innovation-series-marc-andreessen" caption="" source="" alt="" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]

Marc Andreessen

Founder of Netscape

[image url="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4acf359b000000000097ddc0/image.jpg" link="http://www.businessinsider.com.au/innovation-series-mark-zuckerberg" caption="" source="" alt="" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]

Mark Zuckerberg

Founder and CEO of Facebook

Disclosure: Marc Andreessen is an investor in The Business Insider. Kevin Ryan is also a co-founder of SAI.

