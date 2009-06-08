Roubini Scoffs At Green Shoots, Sees Dangerous Complacency

Roubini spoke at some conference somewhere (see this Bloomberg video: Roubini Dismisses ‘Green Shoots,’ Sees ‘Complacency’). He’s still singing the same song he was a month ago:
- Those aren’t “green shoots”–they’re yellow weeds
- The crisis isn’t over, and everyone has become way too complacent
- We’ll be in recession for another 6-9 months
- The recovery after that will be weak
- Big risk of a double-dip
- Households aren’t deleveraging
- Oil could go to $200 just as economy starts to recover
- Real interest rates could spike, killing housing, etc.
- Concern about hyper-inflation
- All this could lead to “perfect storm” that will clip wings of economic and financial recovery
- So we need to stay focused on averting disaster before we redesign regulatory architecture.
See Also:
Roubini: You’re All Fools
Cramer Accuses Roubini Of Being In Bed With Shortsellers
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.