Roubini Scoffs At Green Shoots, Sees Dangerous Complacency

Roubini spoke at some conference somewhere (see this Bloomberg video: Roubini Dismisses ‘Green Shoots,’ Sees ‘Complacency’). He’s still singing the same song he was a month ago:

Those aren’t “green shoots”–they’re yellow weeds

The crisis isn’t over, and everyone has become way too complacent

We’ll be in recession for another 6-9 months

The recovery after that will be weak

Big risk of a double-dip

Households aren’t deleveraging

Oil could go to $200 just as economy starts to recover

Real interest rates could spike, killing housing, etc.

Concern about hyper-inflation

All this could lead to “perfect storm” that will clip wings of economic and financial recovery

So we need to stay focused on averting disaster before we redesign regulatory architecture.

