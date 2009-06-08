Roubini Scoffs At Green Shoots, Sees Dangerous Complacency

Henry Blodget
Roubini spoke at some conference somewhere (see this Bloomberg video: Roubini Dismisses ‘Green Shoots,’ Sees ‘Complacency’).  He’s still singing the same song he was a month ago:

  • Those aren’t “green shoots”–they’re yellow weeds
  • The crisis isn’t over, and everyone has become way too complacent
  • We’ll be in recession for another 6-9 months
  • The recovery after that will be weak
  • Big risk of a double-dip
  • Households aren’t deleveraging
  • Oil could go to $200 just as economy starts to recover
  • Real interest rates could spike, killing housing, etc.
  • Concern about hyper-inflation
  • All this could lead to “perfect storm” that will clip wings of economic and financial recovery
  • So we need to stay focused on averting disaster before we redesign regulatory architecture.

