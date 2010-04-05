THE VERDICT ON iPAD TYPING: Touch-Typers Are "Sort Of Boned"

No wonder Steve’s so short-winded.

More folks are weighing in on typing on the iPad. The consensus seems to be, if you’re a hunt-n-pecker, you’re fine. But if you’re a touch-typer, you’re screwed.Here’s one reader’s experience:



[I]n absolute truth –I think typing on the iPad is spectacular. Whenever shopping or pawing electronica in stores, I tend to type “This above all else to thine own self be true” (for my father’s generation, I believe it was “Now is the time for all people to come to the aid of the party” – or something like that. I generally flub one or two words, and of course “thine” always gets a red scratchy under it. At Cambridgeside Apple store yesterday, not a single error, and – boom – out it came.

Here’s a litmus test (I would guess) – does the writer touch type, or hunt and peck? If the latter, you’re golden, goes my guess, if the former, you’re sort of boned.

But remember the superb irony. When I got to Yale in 1984, I handed my first paper in handwritten as were my entrance essays, a fact that I think got me in due to its high “quaint” quotient) – it was handed back to me, essentially with the words “that’s not how we roll here”. It was that, that forced me to track up the hill, and buy either a Kaypro, or a weird beige device called a “Mac”. I went for Mac, and the love affair began. So from all the hunt and peckers out there, a big shout out to His Steveness.

Oh, parenthetically, my 64G iPad barfed at the 19,000 photos I tried to sync in, so I spent all of yesterday restarting and rebooting. By and large, I am in love, but it’s a young device. The sync on my .mac account, is fantabulous, with calendars and contacts looking grand.

And another:

Not great for typing. Great for reading the Internet and watching videos. I like email and Twitter better on my iphone.

The keyboard is awkward. The size makes you want to rest your fingers on the keys like a normal keyboard. But it’s just a bit too small AND resting fingers on the keys presses them.

Yes. Too small. I end up flipping it vertically and typing with my thumbs like a giant iPad

11:49 Thoiugh I have it on a taBle right now and am going pretty fast typing “hunt and peck

And here, in the comments, are more >

