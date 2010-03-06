The Truth About Investigative Journalism (A Tweetifesto)

After we pulled an all-nighter last night getting our “origins of Facebook” package ready to go, I addressed the investigative journalism question on Twitter.
Specifically, I explained why investigative journalism is not the only thing we do.
A lot of folks responded.
So for your sound-bite pleasure, here is the Tweetifesto again. In chronological order.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.