The Truth About The iPhone, Week 13

[image url="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ae5d9a100000000000b8a1a/image.jpg" link="lightbox" caption="" source="" alt="" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]

It has now been three months since I broke up with BlackBerry and ran off with an iPhone.



As I explained at the time, the switch was filled with a few moments of religious epiphany, a few moments of outrage, and a whole bunch of learning.

At the time of the last update, I was two weeks into my new relationship. I hadn’t gone back, and I wasn’t planning on going back, because the iPhone’s benefits outweighed its drawbacks. But I also wouldn’t have described myself living happily ever after.

In the past two months, many of you have asked for another update.

Here it is:

I still have the iPhone. I’m happy I switched. I’m not going back.

Why?

In short, the big touchscreen.

Once you’ve learned to use that, there’s just no going back. Everything else is ancillary.

To wit:

The phone is fine. I make and receive calls, but I certainly don’t think of the iPhone as a “phone.” I have no idea whether the iPhone’s phone is better or worse than a BlackBerry’s, and I don’t care.

Visual voicemail is WAY better than the BlackBerry. Voicemail is just as important as the “phone,” and this one’s a nice improvement.

Email is fine. I do a ton of email, and I’ve gotten used to the iPhone’s email. It’s not as good as email on the BlackBerry, but it’s fine. I don’t miss the physical keyboard. I make plenty of typing mistakes, but I made plenty on the BlackBerry keyboard, too. And if the tradeoff is a bigger screen versus a physical keyboard, I’m taking the bigger screen every time.

I send some IMs and texts. Again, thanks to the visualness, this is much better on the iPhone than on the BlackBerry.

Apps. Everyone’s nuts about the iPhone’s apps, but, truth be told, I don’t use many apps. I downloaded a few and that was cool but I can never seem to remember to open them. Also, they don’t work when the phone’s offline (such as when I’m in the subway) and that’s the time I’d be most likely to use them. I’m happy that the apps are there and that I COULD use them if I wanted. But I generally don’t.

I just use Google Calendar straight from the Internet. I wanted to sync Google Calendar with the iPhone calendar, but it sounded complicated, so I didn’t bother. I just created an icon to go direct to my Google Calendar, which is customised for the iPhone. That works fine.

I changed my habits and now the crappy battery doesn’t bother me anymore. I still occasionally hear about people who charge the iPhone once and somehow get through the day. They must never use it. The iPhone’s battery is awful–way worse than my old BlackBerry–but I’ve just learned to plug it into my Mac every time I’m not actually mobile. I’ve never run out of power since I started doing that. Yes, I’m screwed on those cross-country flights, but I gather there are some battery-mojo supplements that could help.

AT&T’s network is annoyingly inconsistent, but it generally works. Plenty of outages, faux-connectivity, unexplained refusal to send/receive/connect, agonizing slowness. But not discernably different than with the BlackBerry.

The Internet ROCKS. This is why I’m not going back. Internet on the iPhone was the original religious experience, and I’m just not going to give it up. I can now do with the iPhone most of the things I do with my computer, and that has made me a lot more productive.

What do I miss most about the BlackBerry?

The little red light.

There was something profound and heartwarming about that little red light–the promise of companionship and connection in a lonely universe, perhaps. Maybe, one day, Steve Jobs can be alerted to the virtues of the little red light.

In the meantime, I’m happy with my iPhone. And I’m not going back.

