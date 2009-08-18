The Three Kinds Of Economic Recovery

Loosely, there are three kinds of economic recovery:



V-shaped

Gradual

Double-dip

Sudeep Reddy at the WSJ describes an example of each flavour in detail here. Here are the key points, including charts from the WSJ:

V-Shaped Recovery:

The most common kind of recovery

Timid consumers and businesses make up for lost time as their confidence rebounds

Hiring begins rapidly

One example: Early 1970s:

Gradual Recovery:

Confidence is slow to return

Hiring resumes slowly

One example: Early 1990s

Double-Dip:

Economy begins growing on production and inventory rebound, but then sags as final demand doesn’t pick up

Stimulus runs out

One example: Early 1980s

The 1930s, by the way, was a form of double-dip, albeit stretched out over a long period of time. As this chart from Paul Kasriel shows, the economy came roaring back in 1934 and grew quickly for four years before dipping again in 1937. The second “dip” in that case was blamed on the government pulling back on stimulus and tightening the screws too soon.

What kind of recovery are we going to have? As usual, economists disagree. For the following reasons, however, we find the “gradual” or “double-dip” logic most compelling:

Consumers, who account for 70% of spending, still have debt coming out of their ears

Consumers are increasing their savings rate, which will further crimp spending

The housing sector, though stabilizing, is likely to remain weak for a while

