The Stress Tests ARE "Asinine"

The stress test results will be released to banks today. The banks will then have until Tuesday to try to persuade the government to change them.

Meanwhile, Oppenheimer analyst Chris Kotowski explains why Wells Fargo CEO Dick Kovacevich was right when he called the tests “asinine.”

The bottom line?

In this endeavour, one size just doesn’t fit all.

First, the results: Everyone’s a winner:

According to a CNBC report (4/22/2009), the banks will need to maintain a 3% TCE/RWA

ratio at the end of 2010 in order to be considered adequately capitalised. As shown in

panel 5, just about everyone passes that test… The only major bank holding that does not “pass” the test based on this cookie cutter methodology is Regions Financial, and there is clearly a major risk that this company will be among those that need to raise additional equity. However, the market had figured that

out some time ago.

Next, why the tests are asinine:

Analyses like this are useful to run through because they can stimulate ways of thinking

about the differences between companies, but investors should not pay too much

attention to the results, for a number of reasons:

First, not all loans in a given asset category are created equal. For example, a working

capital line at a highly capitalised defence contractor that is well secured by inventory and

receivables is classified as a “commercial loan” in just the same manner as the leveraged

buyout loan of a struggling retailer. The loss potentials of the two loans are vastly

different. Another good illustration of this are the differing loss characteristics of consumer

loans made to deposit relationship customers versus those made without such a

relationship. At a recent analyst day, JP Morgan disclosed that its home equity loan

losses were 0.9% on loans made to deposit customers but 4.2% on customers without a

deposit relationship. This methodology treats them equally.

Second, the analysis penalizes banks that underwrite well. US Bancorp, for example, has

consistently shown among the best credit trends among the major bank holding

companies. However, the stress test methodology automatically bakes in the assumption

that their losses will revert to the mean of lesser underwriters. Thus, their capital ratios at

the end of 2010 look worse than average, even though in our assessment they are likely

to emerge from this current crisis as one of the stronger institutions because their asset

quality has in fact been a lot better than average.

Apparently in response to some of these complicating factors, Bloomberg now reports that

“Regulators conducting the stress tests are increasingly focusing on the quality of loans

banks made after finding wide variations in underwriting standards, a regulatory official

said earlier this week.” (U.S. Weighs Revealing Bank Capital Needs After Tests,

Bloomberg.com, 4/23/09.) This revolutionary insight seems to just further underscore Mr.

Kovacevich’s characterization of the whole testing process and the way that it has been

presented to the public. It seems that a good old fashioned bank examination with a

rigorous deconstruction of underwriting processes, testing of assumptions, and

examination of the actual quality of actual assets might in fact produce better results than

simply processing a bunch of generic inputs in a macro blender called the “stress test.”

And, finally, one of the biggest problems–which is that the loan losses aren’t the biggest factor in whether a given bank will survive. The biggest factor is revenue.

Finally, the test is flawed because the single biggest unknown is not so much the loan

losses (there is a recession going on, and thus it is obvious that loan losses will rise on

some curve), it is the pre-provision earnings. While so far, pre-provision earnings have

held up remarkably well, we see both significant risks and some opportunities on this front.

The chief risks are: (1) Shrinking loan volumes may pressure net interest income. (2) The

low interest rate environment may pressure net interest income. (3) Rising NPAs may

pressure net interest income. (4) For both market and political reasons, banks may lose

the capacity to charge fees aggressively. (5) Customers may act more defensively to

avoid overdraft and late payment fees. (6) At banks with large investment banking

operations, the fear of compensation restrictions may cause a flight of talent and their

attendant revenues.

Conversely, there are opportunities to increase pre-provision earnings by: (1) Cutting

expenses. (2) Earning wider spreads on new extensions of credit. (3) Merging or acquiring

businesses at distressed valuations and realising merger synergies. It is our belief that

the best indicator of banks’ ability to survive and thrive without mass dilution in the next

two yeas will be those that have effectively focused on customers to maintain and grow

their base of pre-provision earnings.

