How To Find A Job When You're Unemployed

Why do some people who are unemployed have an easier time finding a job than others? Lots of reasons. But here’s an important one: Some people treat finding a job like work. Specifically, they make it their job to find a job.



Most people who are unemployed, meanwhile, don’t do this. Instead, they treat their unemployed time like free time.

Check out this interactive graphic from the New York Times, which charts what people do all day (click through for a bigger, interactive version).

Here’s what the typical weekday looks like for someone who has a job. The yellow-orange band is “Work.” The fuschia (red) band is “Watching TV.”

See? Lots of work. Not so much TV (but still a lot).

And here’s what the typical weekday looks like for someone who is unemployed. Almost no work (even when you count the purple “job search” line and the light purple “education” line). Lots more TV.

Want to give yourself the best chance of finding a job when you’re unemployed? Work just as hard as you work when you’re employed. Just direct all your efforts into finding a job.

(And if you can’t find someone to pay you to work, offer to work for free for a while. If you’re great, they’ll start paying you sooner rather than later.)

