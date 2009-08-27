The Secret To Facebook's Success

Henry Blodget

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg was kind enough to sit down with me yesterday for our video series on Innovation.  He had a lot of interesting things to say, and we’re looking forward to running the full interview in September.

In the meantime, one of the questions I asked Mark was what were the most important contributors to Facebook’s success.

His answer was quick:

  • Boldness
  • Speed
  • Focus

Lest Facebook’s male employees forget the importance of the latter, there it is, several times a day, staring them in the face:

(Like Google, Facebook made me sign an NDA before I set foot in the place.  In the NDA, I agreed not to steal “trade secrets.”  I agree with Mark that focus is critical to success–not only at Facebook but at other successful companies.  But I’m hoping Facebook doesn’t consider it a “trade secret.”)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.