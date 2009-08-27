The Secret To Facebook's Success

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg was kind enough to sit down with me yesterday for our video series on Innovation. He had a lot of interesting things to say, and we’re looking forward to running the full interview in September.



In the meantime, one of the questions I asked Mark was what were the most important contributors to Facebook’s success.

His answer was quick:

Boldness

Speed

Focus

Lest Facebook’s male employees forget the importance of the latter, there it is, several times a day, staring them in the face:

(Like Google, Facebook made me sign an NDA before I set foot in the place. In the NDA, I agreed not to steal “trade secrets.” I agree with Mark that focus is critical to success–not only at Facebook but at other successful companies. But I’m hoping Facebook doesn’t consider it a “trade secret.”)

