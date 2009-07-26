The Rise Of The Machines

Scientists are fretting that machines we build will soon take over the world.

Terminator? Battlestar Galactica? Both?

Seems a reasonable concern. And now there’s a conference dedicated to the topic so everyone can worry about it together.

Worry away! There’s no stopping progress. If we don’t keep developing smarter machines, someone else will (China?). Just keep your fingers crossed and hope for the best.

And there’s no guarantee that the future will be hell. Maybe Ray Kurzweil is right. Maybe we’ll get so productive that we’ll all get as rich as Bill Gates.

