The Real Ari Gold Takes Over Hollywood

OK, his name’s actually Ari Emanuel. And he’s the brother of the guy who runs the country for President Obama (Rahm).

But he’s the real life model for the guy in Entourage. And now he’s even more powerful than that Ari!

NYT: In 1992, Ariel Zev Emanuel, a young operative with the struggling InterTalent agency, had a problem with the rent on a $639-a-month walk-up in the city’s modest Fairfax district. The landlord took him to court seeking eviction, and won.

Today, Mr. Emanuel has a $10 million home in the Brentwood neighbourhood; a pipeline to the White House through his brother Rahm, its chief of staff; and a sprawling new talent agency of his own design, called William Morris endeavour Entertainment.

