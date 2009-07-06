The Problem With The CrunchPad*

We love the idea of the CrunchPad, and the prototype pictures look really slick.

We also love the idea that a smart, enterprising fellow like Michael Arrington can express his displeasure and frustration with the thousands of existing hardware choices by founding a company to make the device he wants. So we’re eager to try one.

That said, we worry about one aspect of the CrunchPad (as we currently understand it): The fact that it’s “read-only.”

We love consuming online media, and when we’re consuming it, we mostly read. But we write a lot, too. And the idea of reading something and not being able to react to it, or not being able to answer email, or IM or chat on Skype makes us think we’d rather just carry around an iPhone or netbook or laptop or BlackBerry instead of screwing around with something in between.

The NYT write-up of the CrunchPad suggests that you can plug in a keyboard, so perhaps the device WILL have full-fledged writing and capability. If so, and you can type right on the screen, the CrunchPad sounds awesome. If not, and if we have to also carry around a keyboard, we’ll probably stick with our laptops and handhelds.

Either way, we look forward to the great unveiling.

*UPDATE: Several readers immediately noted that the CrunchPad DOES have a tough-based keyboard. If so, and it works well, we have some questions for everyone else who makes tablet/netbook-type devices:

Why on earth haven’t you built one of these yet?

Why are you charging $300 more for yours than Arrington will charge for his?

Bottom line: If the CrunchPad is an excellent reading device, looks as slick as it does in the pictures, also includes solid touch-and-type input, and can be made and sold profitably at $300 a pop, we want to buy stock in the company.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.