The Private Sector Has Lost 300,000 Jobs Since 1999

From John Mauldin’s weekly letter:
[T]he private sector has shed over 300,000 jobs since 1999.
Think about that.
We have had a decade where there have been no new jobs added by the private sector. Real incomes are roughly where they were, and the stock market is down.
Talk about a lost decade.
But don’t worry. We’ll be back to full employment in no time.
