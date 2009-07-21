The New Consensus: A Feeble Recovery

Believe it or not, the economy actually seems to be on the road to recovery (see the slideshow below).
The bulls think the recovery will come in Q3. The (mainstream) bears like Roubini and Shilling think it will come in Q1. And the consensus thinks it will come in Q4.
Almost everyone agrees, meanwhile, that the recovery will be feeble.
Why?
Because the US consumer, who accounts for more than 70% of spending, is still buried in debt and joblessness, and our biggest industries–housing and finance–are still struggling.
Now, the consensus is almost always wrong (which is why the market goes up and down instead of progressing in a straight line). So your job is to figure out HOW today’s consensus is wrong.
- Will the recovery actually be stronger than expected?
- Will the indicators that are forecasting an imminent recovery be wrong this time?
- Will “feeble recovery ” not even begin to describe the decade or more of malaise that will now overcome us as we struggle to dig ourselves out of this massive hole?
You be the judge.
In the meantime, have a look through the facts the have persuaded Northern Trust’s Paul Kasriel that we’re headed toward a feeble Q4 recovery. (And bear in mind that Paul was predicting this last winter, when the the world was ending, when he was a voice in the wilderness, and when the consensus thought he was out of his mind.)
The index of leading economic indicators is actually a pretty good leading indicator.
And it says we're going to get a recovery soon.
Source: Northern Trust
How soon will the recovery come?
In the past, the LEI has turned up anywhere from 2-12 months before the recovery begins. This year, it turned up in May. So we're three months in.
Paul Kasriel puts the recovery in Q4.
Source: Northern Trust
Yes, millions of people are unemployed, and their ranks are still growing by almost 500,000 a month.
Just as bad, millions of people who want to work full-time can't find full-time jobs (and aren't counted as unemployed). And millions of people have just stopped looking for work.
So how can that be positive?
Mainly because 'payrolls' is a coincident indicator (and one that is highly sensitive to subjective guesses) and 'unemployment' is a lagging indicator. There is a leading indicator in the employment reports, though...
Initial jobless claims, as opposed to 'payrolls' and 'unemployment,' are a leading indicator.
As Paul Kasriel observes, people are having a hard time getting hired these days, but at least they're not getting fired as often as they were a few months ago.
Unlike 'payrolls,' meanwhile, initial jobless claims are not an estimate based on guesses about the 'birth/death' rate. They're an actual number: People who got fired who filed for unemployment benefits.
Source: Northern Trust
Home sales have plummeted, but they're now stabilizing (at a low rate).
Yes, many of these sales are foreclosures. No, this does not mean that house prices are about to jump back up. But the stablization is good.
Source: Northern Trust
One reason home sales have stabilised is that people can afford to buy them again. 'Affordability' measures are the highest they've ever been.
That said, don't read too much into this. If interest rates rise, affordability will drop. Also, it doesn't much matter whether your neighbour's house is 'affordable' if you're underwater on your own mortgage or if your bank has tightened lending standards so much that it won't lend you the money to buy it.
Source: Northern Trust
For years, homebuilders kept building houses even though no one was buying them.
Now, thankfully, housing starts (red line) have fallen to the same level as new home sales (blue line). So the market for NEW homes, anyway, should soon be in balance.
Source: Northern Trust
Car sales (red bars) have now fallen well below the level needed to maintain the supply of cars on the road (they crash and get junked faster than they're being replaced).
Also, car production (blue line) has plummeted, reducing the supply overhang.
Car sales aren't going to rebound back to the levels of the last decade. But they should rise nicely.
Source: Northern Trust
So we're headed for a Q4 recovery, says Paul Kasriel. But it's going to be feeble.
Why?
Because the main engine of the economy, the consumer, is still struggling; the finance industry is still hobbled, and our exports--which are doing well--aren't big enough to get the supertanker back up to full speed on their own.
First, take a look at private-sector lending. It's down for the first time ever. (Thank you, bailed-out banks!)
Source: Northern Trust
All that lending made for huge growth in the financial industry, which peaked over 8% of GDP.
Now it's shrinking.
Source: Northern Trust
Their stocks have been clobbered. They've lost their jobs. And their 'home equity' (left) has now fallen back to the same level as in 2001.
(Prices are back to 2003 levels, but thanks to the magic of leverage, equity has fallen further).
Home equity will likely keep shrinking for a while. As it does, consumers will feel (and get) even poorer.
Source: Northern Trust
This is consumer spending plus residential spending. Consumers will be doing less of both--and together they still account for 74% of GDP.
Source: Northern Trust
It doesn't matter much if that house you want is 'affordable' if your bank won't lend you the money to buy it.
And many banks are still tightening their lending standards, to avoid making the same idiotic mistakes all over again.
Source: Northern Trust
Declining home equity and tightened lending standards have taken away a big source of consumer spending: mortgage equity withdrawals.
It will take years to rebuild that equity and get banks feeling happy and stupid again.
Source: Northern Trust
Exports actually grew last year.
Can you believe it?
And Paul Kasriel thinks they'll keep right on growing over the next few years.
Source: Northern Trust
One reason our exports will grow, Paul Kasriel says, is that we're going to gain share of global exports.
One reason for that?
Two of our big developed competitors, Japan and Germany, are shrinking (as in population, not just GDP).
The US has one big thing going for it that these two giants do not: We're still making babies and letting new citizens in. GDP is the product of population growth and productivity, and the US is still gaining in both.
Source: Northern Trust
Now, how is it wrong? (Because the consensus is almost always wrong).
Do you think the recovery will be faster than expected? (This is the least-popular opinion these days). Or slower?
Gary Shilling, for one, thinks the economy won't recover until next year and that the recovery will be worse than feeble. He also thinks we're likely to have a double-dip and that the stock market will drop 35% by the end of the year. You can check out Gary's depressing story here >
