The New Consensus: A Feeble Recovery

Believe it or not, the economy actually seems to be on the road to recovery (see the slideshow below).



The bulls think the recovery will come in Q3. The (mainstream) bears like Roubini and Shilling think it will come in Q1. And the consensus thinks it will come in Q4.

Almost everyone agrees, meanwhile, that the recovery will be feeble.

Why?

Because the US consumer, who accounts for more than 70% of spending, is still buried in debt and joblessness, and our biggest industries–housing and finance–are still struggling.

Now, the consensus is almost always wrong (which is why the market goes up and down instead of progressing in a straight line). So your job is to figure out HOW today’s consensus is wrong.

Will the recovery actually be stronger than expected?

Will the indicators that are forecasting an imminent recovery be wrong this time?

Will “feeble recovery ” not even begin to describe the decade or more of malaise that will now overcome us as we struggle to dig ourselves out of this massive hole?

You be the judge.

In the meantime, have a look through the facts the have persuaded Northern Trust’s Paul Kasriel that we’re headed toward a feeble Q4 recovery. (And bear in mind that Paul was predicting this last winter, when the the world was ending, when he was a voice in the wilderness, and when the consensus thought he was out of his mind.)

