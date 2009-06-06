The Morning Download



Nikkei Advances, Hang Seng Falls Asian markets ended mixed, as the recent rise in commodities prices helped lift resource stocks, while some investors locked in gains in shipping and financial shares after recent advances. The Nikkei added 0.3%.



European Stocks Slip on Profit-Taking European stocks slipped, as investors banked some of Monday’s hefty gains ahead of a number of economic data releases that will provide more clues about the global economic outlook. London’s FTSE 100 Index fell 1.2%.

Robust output data boost markets Upbeat figures signal recession easing

Abu Dhabi Investors to Dump $6.8 Billion Of Barclays Stock After 54% Gain

Goldman Sachs Raises $1.91 Billion Selling ICBC Shares After Stock Climbs

Banks Sell Shares In Bid to Flee Fed J.P. Morgan and AmEx announced unexpected plans to sell stock after the government said large banks must first prove they can raise money from private investors before exiting TARP.

Air France Search Effort Fruitless After Plane Lost With 228 People Aboard



Americans ‘Don’t Care’ About GM, Bankruptcy-Stunned Detroit Residents Say

Venture Capital Firms Creating ‘Hybrid’ IPOs to Help Startups Sell Shares

Mortgage-Bond Yields Climb, Suggesting Increased Home-Loan Rates to Come

Niall Ferguson Why Paul Krugman is wrong

News Corp. in Talks to Hire a No. 2

