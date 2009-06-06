The Morning Download

MARKETS

GLOBAL MARKETS flat ahead of G8 as data digested. World stocks were flat on Friday ahead of a G8 meeting as investors paused for breath to discern further signs of economic recovery while euro zone government bond prices rose after a successful 30-year U.S. bond auction soothed worries over the rising U.S. budget deficit. Full Article

Dollar edges up, investors eye G8 meeting

Treasuries, Dollar Gain as Japan Voices U.S. Support; Oil, Copper Decline

ECONOMIES

Fed to Keep Lid on Bond Buys Fed officials are unlikely to significantly boost bond-purchase programs when they meet in late June, but they could make other adjustments in the face of rising bond yields and signs of an improving economy.

Mortgage Rates Rise to Highest Since November, Defying Plan to Cut Costs

EBay CEO Sees ‘Stability’ in Market/Economy EBay CEO John Donahoe said he sees stability in the economy, with the company not experiencing further growth declines since February.

U.S. Recovery Could Outstrip Europe’s Pace The diverging fortunes of the U.S. and Europe show the perils and upsides of the economic recovery plans of each.

Asian data boosts recovery hopes, Europe lags

China’s New Lending Doubles, Industrial Output Quickens, Fueling Recovery

Paulson’s $28 Billion Hedge Fund Buys Distressed Debt, Mortgage Securities

Soros says CDS are destructive, should be outlawed

Bank Rescue Costs EU Governments $5.3 Trillion, Surpassing Germany’s GDP

Geithner’s plans for Wall Street regulation Revised reforms reveal power of entrenched interests

Now they want to tax your mobile phone A move by the IRS to tax the use of company-issued mobile phones is spurring efforts by the wireless industry and others to kill the idea.

Opera says Microsoft EU browser offer ‘not enough’

Morgan Stanley top Asia banker resigns, co-heads named

Rethinking Their Ambitions Many of the newly minted M.B.A.s graduating into a bleak economy are rethinking ambitions, trading dreams of high-paying careers in hard-hit fields like investment banking for positions in less-battered sectors.

Ryan Leaf to surrender in drug, burglary case

Donald Trump fires Miss California, hires Miss Malibu

