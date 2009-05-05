The Morning Download

Stocks in Europe, Asia Rise, Led by Banks, Commodity Producers
UBS Gains After Mass Firings
Stock Valuations Highest in Europe Since 2004 After April’s Record Rally
Oil May Break Resistance, Climb to $71.55 a Barrel: Technical Analysis
10 Banks Fail Stress Test The U.S. is expected to direct about 10 of the 19 banks undergoing government stress tests to boost their capital, a move that officials hope will quell fears about the solvency of the financial sector.
Richardson and Roubini: We Can’t subsidise the Banks Forever
US banks surge on test hopes Groups might have to raise less capital
TALF Receives a $10 Billion Boost The Fed’s TALF program to unfreeze the credit markets got a boost as banks rushed to issue nearly $10 billion of bonds.
Citigroup looking for new ways to pay people while being smothered by TARP. Big salaries, commissions.
Wealth arm bears brunt of UBS cuts Swiss bank reports SFr2bn loss
Obama squares up to corporate America
Plan to close offshore tax loopholes
- Obama takes aim at US multinationals
- Corporations cry foul over tax fix
Where Home Prices Crashed Early, Signs of a Rebound
Google And Apple Under Investigation For Anti-Trust Collusion
Once ‘Very Good Rent Payers’ Now Facing Eviction
Celtics Overtake Swine Flu as Near-Pandemic Is So Last Week for Twitterers
Mobius Says Emerging Stocks May ‘Break Out’ Into a Bull Market by Year-End
Inflation can and must be avoided
Jessica Simpson mobbed by “handlers,” needs to reinvent herself. But the Jessica Simpson Collection is already a $400 million business.
Photo excerpt: Mario Testino for Vanity Fair
