The Morning Download

Optimism fades in Europe European stocks fall on Thursday as investors succumb to gloom.

Markets Mixed as Investors Weigh Economic Data Asian shares were mixed as the looming bankruptcy of General Motors and sliding retail sales in Japan undercut optimism about a global recovery. European shares opened lower.

Government Bonds Fall as Economic Stimulus Fails to Reduce Borrowing Costs

The Bond Vigilantes Are Back

Einhorn: AAA rating a curse David Einhorn, head of hedge-fund firm Greenlight Capital, calls AAA credit rating a curse, as it encourages too much debt.

Faber Says U.S. Will Enter Hyperinflation as Fed Reluctant to Raise Rates

Samberg to Shut Pequot Capital Amid SEC Investigation of Insider Trading

European Confidence Rises to Six-Month High on Signs Economy Is Recovering



Rattner’s Personal Wealth Is at Least $188 Million, U.S. Disclosures Show

Newspapers Tap Readers’ Pockets for Revenue as New York Times Reaches $2

Visteon files for bankruptcy protection Former parts arm of Ford goes into Chapter 11

Opec set to leave output unchanged Cartel bets that global recovery will lift oil price to $75-$80 a barrel

Rise in taxes on US petrol ‘not feasible’ US energy secretary alters stance on fuel policy

Best Buy to launch internet fund Aim to invest deeper into into digital media

Yahoo and Microsoft ease off over tie-up Deal hinged on access to right data

JPMorgan warns on credit card woes Loss rates could hit 24% by end of year

Plan to Buy Banks’ Bad Loans (PPIP) Founders A government program to rid banks of bad loans may soon be put on hold over political concerns and as stability returns to the sector.

Is Your Home A Good Investment? Which delivers better returns, your home or inflation-protected Treasurys?

Ana Ivanovic crushes Tanasugarn…and other French Open news

