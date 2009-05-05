The Morning Download

Optimism fades in Europe European stocks fall on Thursday as investors succumb to gloom.
Markets Mixed as Investors Weigh Economic Data Asian shares were mixed as the looming bankruptcy of General Motors and sliding retail sales in Japan undercut optimism about a global recovery. European shares opened lower.
Government Bonds Fall as Economic Stimulus Fails to Reduce Borrowing Costs
Einhorn: AAA rating a curse David Einhorn, head of hedge-fund firm Greenlight Capital, calls AAA credit rating a curse, as it encourages too much debt.
Faber Says U.S. Will Enter Hyperinflation as Fed Reluctant to Raise Rates
Samberg to Shut Pequot Capital Amid SEC Investigation of Insider Trading
European Confidence Rises to Six-Month High on Signs Economy Is Recovering
Rattner’s Personal Wealth Is at Least $188 Million, U.S. Disclosures Show
Newspapers Tap Readers’ Pockets for Revenue as New York Times Reaches $2
Visteon files for bankruptcy protection Former parts arm of Ford goes into Chapter 11
Opec set to leave output unchanged Cartel bets that global recovery will lift oil price to $75-$80 a barrel
Rise in taxes on US petrol ‘not feasible’ US energy secretary alters stance on fuel policy
Best Buy to launch internet fund Aim to invest deeper into into digital media
Yahoo and Microsoft ease off over tie-up Deal hinged on access to right data
JPMorgan warns on credit card woes Loss rates could hit 24% by end of year
Plan to Buy Banks’ Bad Loans (PPIP) Founders A government program to rid banks of bad loans may soon be put on hold over political concerns and as stability returns to the sector.
Is Your Home A Good Investment? Which delivers better returns, your home or inflation-protected Treasurys?
Ana Ivanovic crushes Tanasugarn…and other French Open news
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.