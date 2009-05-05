The Morning Download

Asia Stocks: Nikkei Falls 0.4% Most Asian equity markets ended lower Friday with an overnight drop on Wall Street and U.K. credit rating jitters dampening sentiment. The Nikkei ended down 0.4%.

European Stocks: FTSE Gains 0.5%

Stock futures signal gains U.S. stock futures rise ahead of the Memorial Day break, but bears may take advantage of what could be light trading volumes.

LEI confirms worst of collapse likely over

Pimco’s Gross Says U.S. Will Eventually Lose AAA Rating

Credit-Card Law May Reduce U.S. Consumers’ Purchasing Power by $90 Billion

GM Bankruptcy next week? The Obama administration is reportedly preparing to send GM into bankruptcy as early as the end of next week.

Ford hits out at German loan for GM unit Complaint highlights tensions over bail-outs

Geithner Pledges to Cut Deficit as Concern Grows Over U.S. AAA Debt Rating

Dollar Falls After Fed’s Rosengreen Says Recovery May Be Slow; Stocks Rise

U.K. Refuses to Release RBS, Lloyds Stress-Test Results, Citing Stability

U.K. Consumer Spending, Inventories Plunged in First Quarter on Recession

TARP Warrant Sale Shows Banks May Reap ‘Ruthless Bargain’ in Repaying U.S.

Philip Stephens End of an era? We can hope

Analysis End of the credit club

New York Fails to Reward Taxpayers With Discounts Missed in Debt Financing

Inflation ‘Cure’ Exposed When In-Laws Move In: Caroline Baum

Honey, I Shrunk the Nest Egg The stock-market crash forced many Americans to do painful thinking about what risks to take now, and how much to expect in retirement.

NYT reporter who defaulted on subprime mortgage left out key details. His new wife has been doing this for years.

DiCaprio Statue, $30 Rooms Help Japanese Love Hotels Withstand Recession

Beyonce shares her body secrets

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.