The Morning Download

Asia Stocks: Nikkei Falls 0.9%

Europe Stocks: FTSE Sinks 2.5%

Birinyi Says S&P 500 May Reach 1,700 Within Three Years

Sting operation foils New York terror plot Plan to target synagogue, military base

BofA seeks to repay $45bn by end of year Bank wants fast return of bail-out funds

Revival hopes push down dollar Geithner and Fed upbeat on recovery. Stimulus Spending, Budget Deficit Put U.S. Dollar at Risk, Windheim Says

World Economies Plummet Steep declines in the economies of Mexico, Japan and Germany, three of the U.S.’s biggest trading partners, underscored the severity of the global recession and put pressure on industrialized nations to revive trade talks.

Fed Officials Are Unconvinced ‘stabilisation’ of U.S. Economy Will Persist

U.S. Rescue Aid Entrenches ItselfEven as some U.S. banks look to repay their TARP funds, the federal programs to prop up the financial system are getting entrenched.

Greenspan Says U.S. Banks Still Have ‘Large’ Unfunded Capital Requirement

Fed Considers More Securities Purchases Fed officials are open to raising the amount of Treasury and mortgage-related securities they are purchasing beyond the $1.75 trillion already committed.

U.K. Might Lose AAA Rating at S&P as Finances Worsen; Pound, Stocks Tumble

Bank of Japan May Raise Economic Assessment Even After Record Contraction

Welch Attacks Obama for Putting Union Needs First in Chrysler Bankruptcy

Credit Suisse Struggles to Evict Investor It Bankrolled From Mayfair Home

China Grows More Picky About Debt China’s preference for U.S. Treasuries, and its loosening of laws on private investments, are changing the financial ties between China and America.

“It’s late, and I’m paying my babysitter overtime, and I have to pee”

