The Morning Download

Asian and European Stocks Little Changed Many investors held back in the face of dour reports about Japan’s economy and the U.S. housing market.
Stocks, Copper Rise After Bank of America Sale; Libor May Drop a 36th Day
VIX Falls to Lowest Level Since Before Lehman Bankruptcy as VStoxx Plunges
Japan’s economy shrinks record 4% Green shoots persist despite GDP slump
Bank of America Share Sale Raises $13.5 Billion After Stress-Test Verdict
Feds gifting $7.5 billion to GMAC
Obama Union Favoritism Shocks Lenders as ‘Chrysler Redux’ Imperils Credit
California Voters Reject Schwarzenegger Budget Measures; Deficit May Widen
General Motors Receives Three Bids for Germany’s Opel Unit Before Deadline
U.S. Said to Consider Stripping SEC of Power, Shifting Some Duties to Fed
All that glitters Investors piled into gold in the first quarter as a hedge against the global economic downturn.
Clooney and beautiful friends demand release of Aun San Suu Kyi
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.