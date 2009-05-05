The Morning Download

Futures ease before retail Markets are focused on renewed strength in oil prices before inventory reports and on approaching retail-sales data. Europe lower
Dollar Falls Against Euro as Oil, Commodities Advance on Recovery Outlook
Recovery signs lift commodities Oil passes $60 as sugar and wheat rise
U.S. Considers Bank Pay Overhaul The Obama administration has begun serious talks about how it can change compensation practices across the financial-services industry, including at companies that didn’t receive federal bailout money.
Treasury to Pick Managers for PPIP
IMF urges stress tests on Europe banks Brussels urged to be more proactive
Joseph Stiglitz Says Global Economy May ‘Bottom’ Soon as Decline Slows
‘Good Bad’ Economy Inspires Americans to Splurge in Sign Slump May Ease
Citi directors face growing pressure to resign Broker voting coming under fierce scrutiny
US jury indicts Stanford investment chief Pendergest-Holt charged with obstruction of justice
Pessimists find reasons to be cheerful
Martin Wolf Why Obama’s conservatism may not prove good enough
US foreclosure programme may be insufficient. Services can’t handle many modifications
New property lending tightened
Yachts Land at Cannes Sans Buyers as Filmmakers Court Scarce Distribution
Vanity Fair’s Carter Serves $18 Mojitos, Egos at Monkey Bar
Larry Ellison Hired Yachting Spy Team, Alinghi Argues in Court Documents
Erin Burnett on the auction of certain New York Yankees memorabilia
