The Morning Download

Stocks, Index Futures, Commodities Rise on Spurt in China Factory Spending
Revival hopes stir Europe European shares turn higher as investors pin their hopes on a rebound in the economy.
Asian markets mixed; Nikkei drops 1.6%
Was It a Sucker’s Rally? By Andy Kessler You can have a jobless recovery but you can’t have a profitless one.
Watch Jim Rogers Says Dollar Rally Will End; May Short Stocks May 11
Chinese Exports Fall 22.6% in April Disappointing export data from China on Tuesday dented the incipient hopes that the global economy has put the worst behind it.
BofA raises $7.3bn from CCB stake Chinese funds and Temasek are buyers
Bernanke Encouraged by Stress-Test Results, Banks’ Plans to Raise Capital
Stress tests unleash fee bonanza Capital-raising services to generate $500m
Downturn bottomed out, Trichet signals OECD sees ‘pause’ in slowdown
- • Editorial Comment World discovers it is still breathing
- • Figures raise hopes German economy is out of ‘freefall’
Geffen sets sights on NY Times Ex-record executive approaches stakeholder
- • Analysis When papers fold
- • US newspapers eye government support
Credit insurance hampers GM restructuring CDS holders would be paid in case of default
Geithner: It Was All Greenspan’s Fault
Budget Gap Is Revised to Surpass $1.8 Trillion The latest projection adds $90 billion to its already historically high estimates of deficits for both this fiscal year and next.
IPhone Gets Bigger as Ad Medium
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.