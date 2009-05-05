The Morning Download

Stocks, Index Futures, Commodities Rise on Spurt in China Factory Spending



Revival hopes stir Europe European shares turn higher as investors pin their hopes on a rebound in the economy.

Asian markets mixed; Nikkei drops 1.6%

Was It a Sucker’s Rally? By Andy Kessler You can have a jobless recovery but you can’t have a profitless one.

Watch Jim Rogers Says Dollar Rally Will End; May Short Stocks May 11

Chinese Exports Fall 22.6% in April Disappointing export data from China on Tuesday dented the incipient hopes that the global economy has put the worst behind it.

BofA raises $7.3bn from CCB stake Chinese funds and Temasek are buyers

Bernanke Encouraged by Stress-Test Results, Banks’ Plans to Raise Capital

Stress tests unleash fee bonanza Capital-raising services to generate $500m

Downturn bottomed out, Trichet signals OECD sees ‘pause’ in slowdown

• Editorial Comment World discovers it is still breathing

• Figures raise hopes German economy is out of ‘freefall’

Geffen sets sights on NY Times Ex-record executive approaches stakeholder

• Analysis When papers fold

• US newspapers eye government support

Credit insurance hampers GM restructuring CDS holders would be paid in case of default

Geithner: It Was All Greenspan’s Fault

Budget Gap Is Revised to Surpass $1.8 Trillion The latest projection adds $90 billion to its already historically high estimates of deficits for both this fiscal year and next.

IPhone Gets Bigger as Ad Medium

