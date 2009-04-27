The Morning Download

World stocks tank on swine flu. Given that governments everywhere are declaring national emergencies, can’t say we blame them. Based on death toll so far, though, this response seems a bit over the top.



More bad PR for John Thain. Ill-advised interview with the WSJ in which he doesn’t say anything new and therefore looks like he’s whining. Also, his friend John Reed calls him “radioactive,” which doesn’t help.

Swine flu stocks. Before you get it, at least make some money off it.

Tim Geithner, frat brother of Wall Street CEOs. During his time at the NY Fed, Geithner was offered the Citi CEO Job. He also lobbied for Goldman to be hired to raise money for AIG. Etc.

Peter Schiff foresees more gloom. Just a sucker’s rally.

Doctor shortage may impede healthcare plans. Doctor shortage? Oh, so that’s why healthcare is so expensive.

The media turns on Tim Geithner. After a short honeymoon, Tim Geithner is a liability again.

Krugman blasts Wall Street’s return to 2007 comp levels on the taxpayer’s dime. What did we expect?

GM throws a hail mary. Last ditch debt-for-equity plan to save the company. Current shareholders will get just 1% of the company.

