The Morning Download

Stocks Gain Worldwide, Commodities, Pound Advance; Dollar, Treasuries Drop
Asia Stocks: Hang Seng Rises 4% Asian shares rose Monday, with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng climbing 4% as commodity-related stocks led the charge after a positive reading on Chinese manufacturing activity.
Europe Stocks: FTSE Rises 1.6%
Commodities Rise Fastest Since ’85 as Goldman Sees 19% Gain Beating Stocks
Investors sceptical on stock market rebound Recent rebounds not sustainable, says report
Geithner Tells China U.S. Wants to Shrink Budget Gap as Economy Recovers
Dollar Drops as China Optimism Spurs Yield Demand, GM Adds to Debt Concern
Geithner Urges China to Open Economy
Geithner calls for closer ties with China Treasury secretary opens economic talks
GM to File for Bankruptcy Today After 77-Year Reign, $88 Billion in Losses
The 31-Year-Old in Charge of Dismantling G.M. Brian Deese, who had never even set foot inside an auto assembly plant, is the little-hand behind the restructuring of the American automobile industry.
Firing Wagoner Became Necessary for CEO in Denial of Looming GM Bankruptcy
Obama Saving GM Needed Wall Street’s Dealmakers to Break It in Bankruptcy
Ford Seeks To Gain Amid Rivals’ Pain Ford plans to increase production in the third quarter in a bid to gain market share while its rivals are bogged down in restructuring.
Chrysler Could Exit Chapter 11 Monday Chrysler could exit bankruptcy reorganization as soon as Monday. A judge approved the sale of most of Chrysler’s assets to alliance partner Fiat.
China’s Manufacturing Expands for Third Month, Adding to Signs of Recovery
Citigroup Stuck With Bernanke Ownership Offer American Banks Vow to Refuse
North Korea May Be Preparing Second Long-Distance Missile Test, Gates Says
NK moves missile towards launch site N Korea preparing ‘additional activity’
US energy braced for hurricane pressure Gulf of Mexico weather threatens insurance
Fed Mortgage Efforts Prove Costly
