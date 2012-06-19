The Morning Download

Stocks Gain Worldwide, Commodities, Pound Advance; Dollar, Treasuries Drop

Asia Stocks: Hang Seng Rises 4% Asian shares rose Monday, with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng climbing 4% as commodity-related stocks led the charge after a positive reading on Chinese manufacturing activity.

Europe Stocks: FTSE Rises 1.6%

Commodities Rise Fastest Since ’85 as Goldman Sees 19% Gain Beating Stocks

Investors sceptical on stock market rebound Recent rebounds not sustainable, says report

Geithner Tells China U.S. Wants to Shrink Budget Gap as Economy Recovers

Dollar Drops as China Optimism Spurs Yield Demand, GM Adds to Debt Concern

Geithner Urges China to Open Economy

Geithner calls for closer ties with China Treasury secretary opens economic talks

GM to File for Bankruptcy Today After 77-Year Reign, $88 Billion in Losses



The 31-Year-Old in Charge of Dismantling G.M. Brian Deese, who had never even set foot inside an auto assembly plant, is the little-hand behind the restructuring of the American automobile industry.

Firing Wagoner Became Necessary for CEO in Denial of Looming GM Bankruptcy

Obama Saving GM Needed Wall Street’s Dealmakers to Break It in Bankruptcy

Ford Seeks To Gain Amid Rivals’ Pain Ford plans to increase production in the third quarter in a bid to gain market share while its rivals are bogged down in restructuring.

Chrysler Could Exit Chapter 11 Monday Chrysler could exit bankruptcy reorganization as soon as Monday. A judge approved the sale of most of Chrysler’s assets to alliance partner Fiat.

China’s Manufacturing Expands for Third Month, Adding to Signs of Recovery

Citigroup Stuck With Bernanke Ownership Offer American Banks Vow to Refuse

North Korea May Be Preparing Second Long-Distance Missile Test, Gates Says

NK moves missile towards launch site N Korea preparing ‘additional activity’

US energy braced for hurricane pressure Gulf of Mexico weather threatens insurance

Fed Mortgage Efforts Prove Costly

Ana Ivanovic sent packing in Paris, along with Nadal

