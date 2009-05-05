The Morning Download

Oil rises above $60 on signs recession easing

World markets gain after recovery hopes lift US

Emerging-Market Stocks Rise to Seven-Month High; Copper Climbs, Yen Drops

Starting up on house starts More gains on tap for stocks as traders await data that could indicate further signs of stabilisation in the housing market.

US banks scramble to repay bail-out cash Five or six lenders to be allowed priority

Efforts to Repay Bailouts May Undercut Benefit for Taxpayers The price that the government accepts for warrants to buy bank stock could determine whether taxpayers make a profit or a loss.

Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan, Goldman Said to Plan Biggest Taxpayer Repayment

Local Banks Face Big Losses Commercial real-estate loans could generate losses of $100 billion by the end of next year at over 900 small and midsize U.S. banks if economic woes deepen, according to a Wall Street Journal analysis.

Obama’s Auto Plan Is Capitalism at Work Charges that Chrysler’s creditors got fleeced don’t stand up to scrutiny.

Obama to unveil tough fuel rules for cars Move adds to US manufacturers’ challenges

Brazil and China eye plan to axe dollar Nations move to use own currencies for trade

Will The Dollar Standard Collapse? A new book suggests that the collapse of the dollar as the world’s reserve currency will be the most important financial event of the 21st century.

Lehman seeks probe into sale to Barclays Deal may have led to billion-dollar ‘windfall’

Lazard man gets shake-up post at Treasury Millstein will wade into Tarp repayment debate

Global Insight: Unemployment experience As job losses soar, US could learn from Europe

Credit Card Industry Aims to Profit From Sterling Payers With Congress on the verge of limiting penalties on delinquent borrowers, credit card companies are expected to turn to their best customers to make up the difference.

Derivatives Market Shrinks for First Time as Credit Crunch Bites, BIS Says



Buffett Scales Back Stock Purchases as Berkshire’s Cash Holdings Dwindle •

Fed Should Fuel Faster Inflation to Help U.S. Economy, Mankiw, Rogoff Say

Fidelity Doubled GE Stake in First Quarter as Capital Group Cut Holding

AmEx Seeks $800 Million in Cuts American Express plans to eliminate 4,000 jobs, on top of 7,000 cut in October, aiming to save $800 million this year.

Running for Lean Times It’s no accident that jogging took off in the 1970s.

Hamptons Homes Decline Most Since Realtors Kept Records on Worst of Gluts

Keira Knightley endorses Skype

