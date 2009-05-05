The Morning Download

Stocks spent on spending. U.S. stock futures hover near the week’s lows as investors struggle to shake off concerns over spending. Wal-Mart results on tap.

Asia falls on weak US retail data Poor sales data suggest long road to recovery

Small gains for FTSE as financials rally London listed financial securities led the FTSE modestly higher as the index showed minor gains by mid morning.

Q&A: Bull run in Chinese stocks

Stocks in Emerging Markets Drop for Fourth Day; Oil Falls, Treasuries Gain

China Stimulus, Record Bank Lending Drive Rebound as Slump Crushes Exports

IEA: Oil Demand Recovery Months Away

Worries About Economy Weigh on Loan Demand A weak demand for credit has contributed to the loan market’s shrinkage, a byproduct of households and businesses wary about the economy.

US banks swamped as refi fever takes hold Mortgage holders rush for lower rates

Slow Start to Federal Plan for Modifying Mortgages Two months after a program from the Obama administration began to help millions of Americans avoid foreclosure, about 55,000 homeowners are enrolled.

Money market rates fall to pre-Lehman levels Gap between Libor and overnight rates narrows

Paulson Told Bankers to Take U.S. Taxpayer Aid or Be ‘Exposed,’ Memo Shows

California Seeks Treasury TARP Backing for Notes Sales to Close Budget Gap

Thriving Norway Provides an Economics Lesson Instead of spending its oil riches lavishly, Norway saved, and it is now growing in the midst of the global recession.

Britain Warns of a Slow, Protracted Recovery The central bank predicted that inflation would slow to as low as 0.4 per cent this year and then accelerate to 1.5 per cent by the end of 2010.

Rents Crash in City of London to 1991 Prices Le Gavroche Proves Long Gone

Lehman Weighs Spinoff of Remnants Lehman is moving to spin off its remaining assets, a collection of battered real-estate and private-equity holdings valued at about $45 billion.

It’s Wait-and-See Over Pay Overhaul Wall Street reacted cautiously to talks by the Obama administration to overhaul pay practices at financial companies.

GM creditors sweat Some bondholders are worried they’ll lose out big time in the plan to keep the auto giant afloat.

