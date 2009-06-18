The Morning Download

European, Emerging Market Stocks Drop; Pound Declines as Retail Sales Slip

Euro, Yen Make Gains on Dollar

Asia Stocks: Nikkei Falls 1.4%

•World Bank Raises China Growth Forecast to 7.2%, Says Stimulus Is Adequate

Obama’s Financial Overhaul Receives Wary Reception From Bankers, Lawmakers

Overhaul Leaves Rating Agencies Largely Untouched Under the Obama overhaul, services like Standard & Poor’s will continue to be paid by the companies whose securities they are evaluating.

Public Wary of Deficit, Economic Intervention Obama faces new concerns from the public about the budget deficit and U.S. intervention in the economy as he works to enact health and energy legislation, a WSJ/NBC News poll finds.

Microsoft, Google in App Clash Microsoft said Google’s new Apps Sync disables the search capabilities of Microsoft’s popular Outlook software.

Google Searches for Ways to Keep Big Ideas Google is revamping how it develops new products amid worries about losing its best people and promising ideas to start-ups.

Quattrone back in spotlight over Data Domain battle Silicon Valley’s former most prominent banker is back.

Want a bailout? Threaten to fire a first-grade art teacher

