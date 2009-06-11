The Markets

U.S. stock index futures point to higher open Wall Street was set to edge higher on Thursday, with investors eyeing retail sales data, due before the market opens. Full Article

Nikkei tops 10,000 to 8-month high, US rates weigh TOKYO, June 11 (Reuters) – The Nikkei average briefly edged above 10,000 to an eight-month high on Thursday before slipping 0.1 per cent on the day, with worries about rising U.S. interest rates offsetting a jump in steel shares on a brokerage upgrade. Full Article

HK shares finish flat; China stocks slip on IPO worries 4:45am EDT HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, June 11 (Reuters) – Hong Kong shares shuffled sideways in a skittish session on Thursday, taking a breather after the previous session’s sharp ascent, as local property stocks were beaten down on worries about rising interest rates. Full Article

European shares flat, trade thin ahead U.S. data 4:49am EDT Health care top gainer; Morgan Stanley upgrades Glaxo Full Article

FTSE flat early on; miners, oils down; pharmas up 4:19am EDT LONDON, June 11 (Reuters) – Britain’s leading share index was flat in early trade on Thursday with weakness in heavyweight oils and miners balanced by gains in pharma issues supported by a Morgan Stanley sector upgrade. Full Article

Oil rises above $72, IEA demand outlook supports

Dollar eases, focus on U.S. auction

