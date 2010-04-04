The iPad Backlash Begins: "After having slept with her, I am having morning-after regrets."

Judging from the scattered tweets we’re reading this morning, people are waking up sober today and wondering whether they really should have said all that silly stuff about the iPad.
Here’s media expert Jeff Jarvis, for example:
Photo: Jeff Jarvis
Photo: Jeff Jarvis
Photo: Jeff Jarvis
Photo: Jeff Jarvis
Photo: Jeff Jarvis
Photo: Jeff Jarvis
Photo: Jeff Jarvis
Photo: Jeff Jarvis
Photo: Jeff Jarvis
Photo: Jeff Jarvis
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.