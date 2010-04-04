The iPad Backlash Begins: "After having slept with her, I am having morning-after regrets."

Henry Blodget

Judging from the scattered tweets we’re reading this morning, people are waking up sober today and wondering whether they really should have said all that silly stuff about the iPad.

Here’s media expert Jeff Jarvis, for example:

