The Highest P/E Ever!

Chart Of The Day observes that we’ve broken another record…



Why shouldn’t we panic? Because the reason the PE is so high is that earnings are near a cyclical low. This chart actually illustrates why it’s silly to use P/E ratios based on a single year of earnings–because they can be wildly misleading.

On normalized earnings, stocks are about 10%-15% overvalued (see Robert Shiller’s chart below). That’s a far cry from the record overvaluation shown in the chart above.

Of course, just because we’re not at a record normalized PE doesn’t mean the market won’t crash.

Thanks to John Houston for the link.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.