The Geithner-To-Goldman Clock

Treasury Secretary Tim Geithner has survived his early brush with death.



He has recovered from early missteps, and those who still loathe the Wall Street bailouts, PPIP, AIG, and other Geithner policies have cooled down now that the stock market is rising.

So, for the moment, Geithner’s job is safe. Which means he can start focusing on the next one.

It sucks to be paid like a government employee when most people you work with and schmooze with are loaded. Especially when you can’t even unload the dime-a-dozen million-dollar house in the burbs you got stuck with when you were a nobody.

But the good news is, when you’ve been Treasury Secretary, and when you’ve done as much for Wall Street as Tim Geithner has, you don’t have to paid like a government employee forever. You can just jump into the empty chair at a dozen firms that’s already reserved for you the moment you want it.

So when is Tim Geithner going to Wall Street? Which firm will he join? How much will he make? Where will he live?

We’ve made our best guess on the first question–one year into President Obama’s second term (yes, there’s an assumption embedded in there, which could well be wrong. If it is, Tim will be in the money even quicker). And we’re pleased to announce the launching of our Geithner-To-Goldman Clock (below), which will conveniently count down the days, hours, minutes, and seconds until that happy moment occurs. We’ll republish it occasionally, so you can monitor how much longer Tim has to scrimp and save.

As for the other questions, we need your help! What’s the wisdom of the crowd?

To make this easy, we’ve put together three polls, which will capture and calculate the results. You can register your votes and see all the results here >

Or you just choose a poll from the list below:

Which Wall Street Firm Will Tim Geithner Join When He Leaves Treasury? >

How Much Will Geithner Make Per Year On Wall Street After He Leaves Treasury? >



Where Will The Geithners Live When Tim Geithner Goes To Wall Street? >

And of course, feel free to weigh in on the timing of Tim Geithner’s departure for Wall Street in the comments below.

