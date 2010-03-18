The Future Of Publishing

Henry Blodget

This is very cool.  Just watch it.  Don’t give up on it until after the 1:30 mark (at which point you’ll be hooked).

Here’s the note from YouTube: This video was prepared by the UK branch of Dorling Kindersley Books. Originally meant solely for a DK sales conference, the video was such a hit internally that it is now being shared externally. …

(via @vowe)

