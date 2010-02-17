US

Your First Idea For Your Startup Is Pretty Much Irrelevant -- You Have No Clue What You'll Find When You Get There

Henry Blodget

 

Most technology startups start off doing something different than what they ultimately are successful at doing. It is impossible to predict how a company will end up making money, but there are a few general rules to help entrepreneurs navigate their startup to success.

 

Kevin Ryan, founder of DoubleClick and Gilt Groupe, and Marc Andreessen, founder of Netscape, share their decision-making tactics when information is scarce.

 

Disclosure: Marc Andreessen is an investor in The Business Insider.  Kevin Ryan, is also a co-founder of SAI.

