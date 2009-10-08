The First Dog Shat On Air Force One

Pay attention, because this is some seriously important news:



Elizabeth Williamson, WSJ: Bo, the presidential puppy, recently left a present on the presidential jet, they said, and a flight attendant had nearly stepped in it.

“You can imagine the horror on board when they discovered what it had done,” a participant in the conversation said, referring to Bo.

Reports of other puppy-like behaviour support the story. At least two reporters spotted Bo running loose aboard Air Force One this summer. News stories say he chews socks, magazines and the presidential sneakers. In an NBC television interview around the time of the alleged accident, President Barack Obama said Bo has chosen notable venues in the past.

“We go out and we’re walking and I’m picking up poop, and in the background is the beautifully lit White House,” the president said. “It’s quite a moment.”

