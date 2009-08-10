The Employment Report (August)

Chris Martenson argues that the -237,000 payroll number would have been -350,000 if not for a too-generous Birth/Death assumption.

The Birth/Death estimate is a guess at how many jobs were created or lost at small businesses. For the last five months, the BD estimate has contributed 100,000+ jobs every month, which Martenson finds highly implausible.

Martenson says July and January are supposed to be 'true-up' months, in which the errors of previous months are corrected. Martenson thinks July's BD assumption should have been in the -50,000 range, not +32,000.

The BD contribution of 32,000 was still the smallest since January, however, so this argument seems unpersuasive.

Source: Chris Martenson