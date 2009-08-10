The Employment Report (August)

The analysis of Friday’s July jobs report is in: The labour market is still weak, but it is improving more rapidly than expected.
There were two main knocks on Friday’s July report:
- The slight drop in the Unemployment Rate was caused by 422,000 people dropping out of the labour force, not by more people going back to work. This is a valid criticism, and it suggests that Unemployment will likely tick up again in August.
- The “birth-death” ratio was more favourable than some analysts expected. However, the contribution to payrolls from this assumption was the smallest in 6 months, so we don’t find this criticism persuasive.
Here are the important trends >
The Unemployment Rate dropped slightly in July, from 9.5% to 9.4%.
This was unexpected: Economists were looking for 9.8%. The drop, however, was the result of a sharp drop in the labour force, as many people gave up looking for work.
This suggests that the Unemployment rate will jump again when these folks resume their job searches--perhaps in August.
Source: Northern Trust
Chris Martenson notes the reason for the drop in the Unemployment Rate: A drop of 422,000 in the Civilian labour Force.
Source: Chris Martenson
The Unemployment Rate (blue) and size of the labour force (red) show a clear pattern in recessions, as Calculated Risk illustrates.
The labour force tends to grow quickly as recessions end and jobs are easier to find. Unemployment drops a bit less quickly--because the growing labour force offsets the job gains.
Source: Calculated Risk
This is another way of looking at the employment rate: Employment to Population. This ratio is not affected by the number of folks who enter or leave the workforce in a give month.
The Employment-to-Population ratio dropped again last month. This is not good, but it's also not surprising. And the drop was tiny.
Source: Calculated Risk
Payrolls still shrank by 237,000 last month.
But this is a heck of a lot better than the 750,000 jobs lost in January.
Source: Northern Trust
Chris Martenson argues that the -237,000 payroll number would have been -350,000 if not for a too-generous Birth/Death assumption.
The Birth/Death estimate is a guess at how many jobs were created or lost at small businesses. For the last five months, the BD estimate has contributed 100,000+ jobs every month, which Martenson finds highly implausible.
Martenson says July and January are supposed to be 'true-up' months, in which the errors of previous months are corrected. Martenson thinks July's BD assumption should have been in the -50,000 range, not +32,000.
The BD contribution of 32,000 was still the smallest since January, however, so this argument seems unpersuasive.
Source: Chris Martenson
The number of people who want to work full-time but can only find part-time work has stabilised in the past few months. This is a positive sign.
Source: Calculated Risk
The average workweek ticked up modestly, from 33.0 hours to 33.1 hours.
This is also a positive sign.
Source: Calculated Risk
The number of people unemployed for more than 26 weeks (6 months) continues to rise...
Source: Calculated Risk
This chart shows the percentage change in employment (number of jobs) from the peak employment month in the cycle.
The current collapse (red line), started slower than most. But it's closing in on the worst collapse since WWII.
Source: Calculated Risk
The unemployment rate is a lagging indicator--it improves after the economy has begun to improve.
In contrast, weekly initial jobless claims--the number of people who got canned in a given week--are a leading indicator.
Initial jobless claims are still high, but they've dropped considerably from their peak in March. This is also a good sign.
Source: Northern Trust
The year over year change in the number of weekly firings is steadily declining--also a good sign.
Source: Northern Trust
