The 2009 Silicon Alley Awards: SUBMIT NOMINATIONS HERE

To celebrate the resilience of New York’s digital industry in the face of the global economic collapse, we’re pleased to announce the Silicon Alley Awards.



With the help of you and our and judges, we’ll be giving awards this June to five exceptional Silicon Alley companies and one exceptional Silicon Alley individual. We’ll present the awards live at our Startup 2009 conference at NYU during Internet Week, on June 3rd.

To kick off this year’s awards, we need your help!

Please submit nominations for each award using our handy voting booths below. You can also vote for existing nominations by using the familiar “thumbs up” arrows. We will consider the nominations and the popular vote when selecting the Final 5 nominees for each category in mid-May. (Companies nominated for Silicon Alley Awards don’t need to be headquartered in New York, but they do need to have a significant presence here).

SUBMIT NOMINATIONS FOR THE SILICON ALLEY AWARDS



BEST BUZZ: The company everyone’s buzzing about (favourably). Submit nominations here >

BEST TO WORK FOR: Pay, benefits, colleagues, perks, work environment, culture, convenience, views, offices, you name it. Tell us why your nominee qualifies. Submit nominations here >

MOST LOVED PRODUCT OR SERVICE: Amazon’s Jeff Bezos always used to emphasise the importance of “delighting” customers. Nominate companies whose products or services you love (and explain why). Submit nominations here >

MOST LIKELY TO CHANGE THE WORLD: A.k.a., most revolutionary, most disruptive. Nominate companies whose success is likely to have the biggest impact on incumbent competitors and/or on the lives of its users or customers. Submit nominations here >

MOST LIKELY TO BE WORTH $1+ BILLION: Private companies that haven’t yet been valued at $1+ billion. Please tell us WHY you think your nominees will eventually be worth that much. Submit nominations here >

THE MAN: The individual who has done the most to promote digital entrepreneurialism in New York City in the past year. This individual does not need to be male. We would, in fact, love to present this award to a woman. Submit nominations here >

THE PROCESS

We’ll accept nominations and votes through the middle of May. We will then publish a list of the 5 nominees for each category (we’ll take the popular vote into account when picking the Final 5, but it won’t be the only factor–it’s too easy to game online polling).

We will send the ballots to our distinguished panel of judges, which will be composed of luminaries from the Silicon Alley community. The panel will vote, we’ll tally the results, and then we’ll reveal the winners on June 3rd.

The five final nominees for each category will each receive two complementary tickets to Startup 2009.

