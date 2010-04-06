That Secret Microsoft Announcement Next Week Is For -- Get This -- New Mobile Phones

Two days after Apple’s global iPad mind-meld captivated the entire world, three days before the secrets of the next iPhone OS are revealed, Microsoft announced that it was holding an event of its own. It’s on Monday, in San Francisco. It was so secret that Microsoft wouldn’t tell anyone what it was about.



But now we know:

New “mobile phones.”

They’re going to be aimed at “young people.” They’re going to have “social-networking capabilities.”

We don’t know quite what to say.

Nick Wingfield, WSJ:

Microsoft Corp. plans to introduce a new line of mobile phones Monday with social-networking capabilities aimed at young consumers, part of the technology giant’s effort to turn around its struggling mobile-phone strategy, people familiar with the matter said.

The new devices, based on a Microsoft development project code-named “Pink,” will be available later this month in the U.S. through a partnership with Verizon Wireless, the carrier owned by Verizon Communications Inc. and Vodafone Group PLC., one of these people said.

Microsoft’s new phones are the latest sign the software company is getting more deeply involved in the hardware side of the mobile-phone business in a bid to create products that provide smoother experiences for consumers.

Microsoft designed the software, online services and hardware for the Pink mobile phones, while Sharp Corp. of Japan is manufacturing the devices, people familiar with the project said.

