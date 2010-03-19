That Letter From Google China Partners Demanding Money For The Withdrawal Was Just Another Chinese Fake

But my producer said it was real!

Turns out that that letter from Google China partners demanding information and cash may have been a fake, says Bloomberg, which was presumably pleased to say so, given that hated competitor WSJ fell for it.Still, fake or no, it’s easy to imagine that Google’s partners are annoyed with the company’s abrupt refusal to do what it agreed to do when it entered the country several years ago–censor search results.



BLOOMBERG:

BEIJING — A letter demanding that Google compensate advertising agents if it withdrew from China probably is not genuine, said a sales official at one of the companies named as a signatory.

The letter, published Tuesday on the Web site of the state-run China Central Television and received by Google, is “likely a fake,” said Gao Min, who is in charge of Google ad sales at Beijing Zoom Interactive Media.

Shenzhen Winkee Networking, also included among the 27 partners CCTV tied to the letter, denied signing it.

