On behalf of all of us at The Business Insider, I wanted to take a minute to thank everyone who is helping us build the company, and give you an update on what’s going on.



First, our investors. I am pleased to say we recently closed our third round of financing, which will allow us to continue to roll out new products and expand our team over the next couple of years. We have the privilege of welcoming several new investors to the company, including Allen & Company LLC, Marc Andreessen, Jim Friedlich of Zelnick Media, and Matt Luckett of Balestra Capital. Kohlberg & Company and several of our existing investors participated in the round, along with Kevin, Dwight, and I (the founders). We have the great fortune to have financial partners with enormous experience and expertise, and they are a great help to us.

We also want to thank our generous sponsors. In the past few months, we have had the privilege of adding Microsoft, The New York Yankees, American Express, Land Rover, Bridgestone, Continental, Delta, and other major companies to our client roster. We are grateful for their business and support.

Lastly, we want to thank you, our readers and commenters. About 2 million of you are now stopping by each month, and it’s no exaggeration to say The Business Insider wouldn’t exist without you. We’re grateful for the time you spend with us, and we’re committed to continuing to make that time ever more rewarding, productive, and fun.

We just moved into a bigger office on 19th Street in NYC, having outgrown our old one (and having been displaced by an ever-expanding e-commerce dynamo known as Gilt Groupe). It’s hot here in New York, but it’s beautiful. We’re looking forward to our first conference, Startup 2009, which we’re producing in two weeks with General Catalyst Partners and NYU. And we’re looking forward to a humid and productive summer.

Thanks to all of you for your support. As always, please feel free to contact us with your feedback and suggestions.

Henry Blodget

Editor & CEO

