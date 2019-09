Remember last year, when the world almost ended because we had accumulated a mountain of debt much higher than anything in the history of the nation?



Well, thank goodness that’s over.

Here’s a chart from Ned Davis showing total debt-to-GDP through March 31:

Wait, why is the line still going up and to the right?

