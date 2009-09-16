Texting While Driving Makes You 23X More Likely To Crash

Texting while driving is clearly the new DWI. We need a nationwide ban immediately.



The good news here is that drivers who ABSOLUTELY HAVE TO TEXT RIGHT NOW don’t have to wait until they sober up to do it. They can just pull over, do their business, and then get back on the road. So don’t go mewling about how this ban is going to destroy local businesses, jobs, etc.

The need for a ban is so clear, in fact, that even the wireless and car industries aren’t resisting it. (They are resisting restrictions on TALKING while driving, however–an activity that also seems to increase the risk of accidents, but for which the evidence is less clear).

If you still need to be convinced, just read a few of the increasing number of stories about people who have killed other people while texting while driving, as well as the studies that show that texting-while-driving makes you as awful a driver as someone who is legally drunk.

One study suggests that texting while driving makes you 23-times more likely to have an accident. Even 2-times would be enough to support a nationwide ban.

Photo: rabidgopher1988 (bigger image here)

