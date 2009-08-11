Tent Cities Take Over As Great Recession Takes Hold

Henry Blodget

Nashville, Tennessee, has decided not to bulldoze the tent city that has appeared on the bank of the river–because the formerly middle-class folks who live there have nowhere else to go.

Tampa, Los Angeles, and other cities are following suit: Instead of sweeping homeless out of sight, they’re providing porta-potties and other services that give the camps legitimacy.

Echoes of the Great Depression, anyone?

John Anderson of the WSJ has an excellent slideshow >

Photo excerpt: WSJ

 

