Frank Quattrone’s Qatalyst Group just took the next step back toward Valley i-banking domination, as Frank’s old partner, George Boutros (below), left Credit Suisse to join Frank again.Look out, Morgan Stanley. Look out, Goldman. The old gang’s back together again…



Bloomberg has more…

