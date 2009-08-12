Taleb: You Fools Don't Understand That We're Doomed

The Black Swan graced CNBC with His presence this morning. In sum:



We’re all in denial

We’re replacing private debt with public debt.

We’re not dealing with the cancer in our banking system.

We’re not making the structural changes we need to make.

We’re not being aggressive enough about restructuring debt (debt for equity swaps).

Bernanke is a wimpy Greenspan sycophant

Obama’s rewarding the fools who got us here (Summers, Bernanke, Geithner)

The banksters are taking over again

He’s pretty much right, by the way.



